National Logistics Policy will boost Indian goods’ export’: AP Governor

VIJAYAWADA: The National Logistics Policy announced by the government is expected to propel the Indian business sector to a greater height, by facilitating the quick export of Indian goods, said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, congratulating Andhra Pradesh for excelling in the Ease of Doing Business Rankings for the year 2020-21.

Participating as Chief Guest at the National Business Excellence Awards presentation programme here on Saturday, Governor Biswa Bhusan said that the achievement is proof of the business-friendly environment offered by the State.

Participated as Chief Guest at the National Business Excellence Awards presentation programme and inauguration of the International Business Seminar-2023, organized by Global India Business Forum in Vijayawada on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/FjxYNCBZ2Z — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) February 4, 2023

The Governor said that the state is known as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’ and growth of the State is mainly driven by agriculture, industry, and service sectors. The Global India Business Forum can promote industrial investment in the State by showcasing business opportunities available to prospective investors from across borders, said the Governor.

