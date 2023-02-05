Home States Andhra Pradesh

National Logistics Policy will boost Indian goods’ export’: AP Governor

The Governor said that the state is known as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’ and growth of the State is mainly driven by agriculture, industry, and service sectors.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participated as Chief Guest at the National Business Excellence Awards presentation programme organized by Global India Business Forum in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Logistics Policy announced by the government is expected to propel the Indian business sector to a greater height, by facilitating the quick export of Indian goods, said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, congratulating Andhra Pradesh for excelling in the Ease of Doing Business Rankings for the year 2020-21.

Participating as Chief Guest at the National Business Excellence Awards presentation programme here on Saturday, Governor Biswa Bhusan said that the achievement is proof of the business-friendly environment offered by the State.

The Governor said that the state is known as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’ and growth of the State is mainly driven by agriculture, industry, and service sectors. The Global India Business Forum can promote industrial investment in the State by showcasing business opportunities available to prospective investors from across borders, said the Governor.

