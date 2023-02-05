Restrain cops from disrupting Yuva Galam Padayatra: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chittoor police of behaving in a highhanded manner and creating obstacles to Yuva Galam Padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, a TDP delegation submitted a memorandum at the office of the Director General of Police on Saturday and urged him to take action against the errant police officials, besides providing adequate security to the yatra.

The delegation comprising former ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Nakka Anand Babu, TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah and others, alleged that some police officials in connivance with the ruling YSRC leaders were conspiring to disrupt Lokesh’s padayatra. It mentioned that the police attempted to seize the campaign vehicle of Lokesh on February 2 and again tried to disrupt the yatra on Friday.

Informing that the padayatra commenced on January 27 and continued without any disturbance until the police interfered to vitiate the peace and tranquillity of the walkathon, the TDP delegation felt that it was unfortunate that the police were behaving in a highhanded manner towards democratic and peaceful political activities like padayatra.

Unlike the AP police, Karnataka police had unilaterally provided security to Yuva Galam in Santhipuram mandal when it entered villages that come under the neighbouring State, the TDP said.

