Home States Andhra Pradesh

Restrain cops from disrupting Yuva Galam Padayatra: TDP

It mentioned that the police attempted to seize the campaign vehicle of Lokesh on February 2 and again tried to disrupt the yatra on Friday.

Published: 05th February 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chittoor police of behaving in a highhanded manner and creating obstacles to Yuva Galam Padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, a TDP delegation submitted a memorandum at the office of the Director General of Police on Saturday and urged him to take action against the errant police officials, besides providing adequate security to the yatra.

The delegation comprising former ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Nakka Anand Babu, TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah and others, alleged that some police officials in connivance with the ruling YSRC leaders were conspiring to disrupt Lokesh’s padayatra. It mentioned that the police attempted to seize the campaign vehicle of Lokesh on February 2 and again tried to disrupt the yatra on Friday.

Informing that the padayatra commenced on January 27 and continued without any disturbance until the police interfered to vitiate the peace and tranquillity of the walkathon, the TDP delegation felt that it was unfortunate that the police were behaving in a highhanded manner towards democratic and peaceful political activities like padayatra.

Unlike the AP police, Karnataka police had unilaterally provided security to Yuva Galam in Santhipuram mandal when it entered villages that come under the neighbouring State, the TDP said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam Padayatra
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp