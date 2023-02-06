Andhra Pradesh health department spends over Rs 8k crore to boost medical education

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Keen on developing the medical and health sector in the state, the government has spent Rs 8,430 crore for the upliftment of medical education in the State, said the reports. After completion of the new medical colleges in the state, the government is planning to commence the classes at R’mandry, Nandyala, Machilipatnam, Eluru and Vizianagaram medical colleges from the next academic year.

In the second phase, the classes would begin at Paderu, Madanapalli, Markapuram, Pulivendula and Adoni colleges from the 2024-25 academic year. State Medical and Health department principal secretary MT Krishna Babu said that five new medical colleges with 750 seats will be made available to medical aspirants from the next academic year.

“The intake of each medical college is 150 seats. The government has proposed to upgrade all 11 existing medical colleges. Administrative sanction has been given for strengthening the existing medical colleges at a cost of Rs 3,820 crore.”

