Andhra Pradesh is best performing State under PAT scheme: BEE chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of India has made impressive progress in recent years in accelerating energy efficiency in industrial sectors through its flagship program Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) Scheme, said Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) director Milind Deore, adding, many of the sectors covered under the PAT scheme like cement, refineries etc, are now the world’s most energy-efficient industries.

Participating as chief guest in the regional workshop on PAT organised in Vizag on Sunday by AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), State Designated Agency, asked all the States including Andhra Pradesh to make strong efforts for deepening of PAT by identifying new energy intensive industries and sectors for accelerated adoption of efficient and low-carbon technologies.

“I would like to mention that it is an honour for Andhra Pradesh to receive National Energy Conservation Award-2022 for their best performance in energy efficiency activities. I also appreciate Andhra Pradesh for their efforts in the successful implementation of PAT scheme. Thanks to industries and energy department for their effective coordination and in fact AP is the best-performing state even in PAT scheme,” BEE director said.

APSECM CEO A Chandrasekhara Reddy informed that about 6.01 lakh designated consumers (Industries under PAT) were issued energy savings certificates till Cycle-V, comprising of industrial units from cement, thermal power plants, textiles, iron & steel, DISCOM, Chlor-Alkali, pulp and paper, refinery and hotels sector. Andhra Pradesh has successfully identified a sizable number of around 130 industrial units (Designated Consumers (DCs)) that have the potential to become designated consumers from the sectors that have already been under the PAT scheme.

The identified industrial units are from Chlor-Alkali, commercial buildings (hotels, hospitals and airports), and aluminium, cement, steel, spinning and textiles and petrochemicals. Also, another 98 industrial units were newly identified from the sectors of pharma, engineering & automobile, ceramics and food & fisheries that have the potential to be brought under the PAT scheme now, said SECM CEO.

The CEO thanked BEE for their support to APSECM by providing FICCI as PAT cell to support PAT activities in the State of AP. The establishment of PAT cells aims to provide technical assistance in the form of professional/expert manpower and infrastructure at State Designated Agencies (SDAs) for implementation and enforcement of the activities undertaken by SDAs under the PAT Scheme.

The delegates discussed issues such as the finalisation of KPIs/performance matrixes/outcome of PAT cells with each SDA, capacity building of PAT cells, discussions on the various compliance under Perform, Achieve & Trade Scheme & Energy Conservation Act, development of history sheets of DCs, clarification on the administrative/infrastructure related issues and other challenges/issues in regards to the functioning of PAT cell.

