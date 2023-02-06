Home States Andhra Pradesh

DISHA app records over 110 lakh registrations

50 MLAs from 11 States lauded the women’s safety initiative by Andhra Pradesh

The DISHA app, created to protect women in the nation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The DISHA app, created to protect women in the nation, has recorded over 110 lakhs, precise 1,11,38,538 registrations in India in a relatively short span of time since its launch, said the reports. As part of the three-day workshop on Gender Responsive Governance for Elected Women Representatives under the ‘She is a Changemaker’ project in Visakhapatnam, the DISHA app, a women’s safety initiative of Andhra Pradesh, impressed 50 MLAs from 11 states across the country. Speaking at the DISHA stall on Sunday, MLC Varudu Kalyani explained the functions and importance of the application to the gathering.

“Women in Andhra Pradesh have the highest level of security and assurance of any state. Many women and college students have stated that having this application on their mobile phones adds as much security as if the entire government and police department were with us. Even though the Disha Act is pending with the central government, we have seen the results of its implementation in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan has established 18 DISHA police stations in the State,” said the MLC. She further added that Disha Courts and many forensic labs have been set up for the immediate settlement of disputes.

