Forest dept to set up eco clubs in Vizag city to conserve biodiversity

Through such clubs, the forest department will also organise nature walks, marine exploration trips, and trekking in pristine forest areas.

Published: 06th February 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

The Nallamala forest with a rich biodiversity | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With an aim to increase public participation in greening and enhancing biodiversity conservation in the city of Visakhapatnam, the forest department, in association with nature enthusiasts, NGOs, civil society groups and volunteers, is planning to develop a framework for setting up nature and eco clubs. The clubs will be set up across the district with the objectives of documenting and conserving biodiversity with the active involvement of the public, said Anant Shankar, Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer and Curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park.

The DFO stated that the forest department will help provide infrastructure facilities across the city for such clubs. The emphasis will be on developing People’s Biodiversity Registers (PBRS) with the local urban bodies. Such eco clubs will play a very important role in protecting the environment and biodiversity in urban surroundings.

He further added that people can contribute as per their interests, like photography, conservation of butterflies, the study of different types of birds, conservation of plants and trees, wetlands, etc., through the eco clubs, and every programme organised by eco clubs will be documented.

“We will start the eco clubs soon after considering the opinions and suggestions given by various NGOs. Time-specific deadlines will be set up. The focus will be on involving schools and educational institutions, the corporate sector, societies, resident welfare associations, the Navy, railways, doctors’ associations, etc.

A public movement will be initiated. Through such clubs, the forest department will also organise nature walks, marine exploration trips, and trekking in pristine forest areas. Further, this initiative will also help converge, channelise, and bring together the initiatives of various individuals, NGOs and groups and make them more effective to make Visakhapatnam a paradise for nature conservation,” he explained.

