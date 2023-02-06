Home States Andhra Pradesh

Student ‘suicide’ triggers violence, angry kin ransack college in Gudur

In fact, high drama unfolded when they staged a protest in front of the college demanding action against the management.  

Published: 06th February 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Protesting relatives of the deceased student vandalise college property in Gudur on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed at Narayana Engineering College in Gudur town of Tirupati district on Sunday when the parents of a student, who allegedly died by suicide, ransacked the college property while holding the management responsible for his death.

Twenty one-year-old Dhaneswara Reddy, who hailed from Pulivendula in Kadapa district, was pursuing his second year in computer science engineering. He was allegedly found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday night. The inmates intimated the hostel warden  Srinivasulu Naidu. On learning about the incident, the shocked 57-year-old collapsed on the spot after suffering a heart attack. 

Following which, the hostel staff shifted him to a  nearby hospital, where  the warden died while receiving treatment. According to police, the relatives of the student, who rushed to the college the next day, alleged that Dhaneshwar under no circumstance would have taken the extreme step and blamed the college authorities for the death. In fact, high drama unfolded when they staged a protest in front of the college demanding action against the management.  

The kin of the student, later, went on a rampage and allegedly ransacked the office and vandalised equipment in the college canteen. On receiving information, Gudur police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation by pacifying the angry family members.       

Police reportedly seized a knife from the student’s bag. The body was shifted to Gudur Area Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered, however, the reason behind the death is yet ascertained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayana Engineering College ransacked suicide
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp