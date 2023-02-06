Student ‘suicide’ triggers violence, angry kin ransack college in Gudur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed at Narayana Engineering College in Gudur town of Tirupati district on Sunday when the parents of a student, who allegedly died by suicide, ransacked the college property while holding the management responsible for his death.

Twenty one-year-old Dhaneswara Reddy, who hailed from Pulivendula in Kadapa district, was pursuing his second year in computer science engineering. He was allegedly found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday night. The inmates intimated the hostel warden Srinivasulu Naidu. On learning about the incident, the shocked 57-year-old collapsed on the spot after suffering a heart attack.

Following which, the hostel staff shifted him to a nearby hospital, where the warden died while receiving treatment. According to police, the relatives of the student, who rushed to the college the next day, alleged that Dhaneshwar under no circumstance would have taken the extreme step and blamed the college authorities for the death. In fact, high drama unfolded when they staged a protest in front of the college demanding action against the management.

The kin of the student, later, went on a rampage and allegedly ransacked the office and vandalised equipment in the college canteen. On receiving information, Gudur police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation by pacifying the angry family members.

Police reportedly seized a knife from the student’s bag. The body was shifted to Gudur Area Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered, however, the reason behind the death is yet ascertained.

