Veligonda project will be completed by September: YV Subba Reddy

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: “We will complete the prestigious Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Reservoir project in this year as promised by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier and will be completed by this year September without fail,” said Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board YV Subba Reddy.

He along with the district Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Markapur MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy and others visited the PS Veligonda Reservoir Project site near Kotturu village on Sunday and inquired the concerned engineering officials about the progress of the project works. He directed the engineering officials to speed up the project works as early as possible.

Speaking to the mediapersons, YV Subba Reddy informed that the previous Telugu Desam Party government led by Chandrababu Naidu completely neglected the project. But, the YCP government has completed the first tunnel works and is even going to finish the second tunnel works very soon, he explained.

Earlier, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy arrived at Yerragondapalem on Sunday to attend various programmes in and around Dornala mandal limits including inspecting the ongoing PS Velugonda Reservoir Project-2nd tunnel works.

He inspected the development works of the famous Godralikonda-Tirumalanadha Swamy temple near Rajampalli village for which the TTD has sanctioned around `90 lakh funds.

ONGOLE: “We will complete the prestigious Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Reservoir project in this year as promised by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier and will be completed by this year September without fail,” said Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board YV Subba Reddy. He along with the district Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Markapur MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy and others visited the PS Veligonda Reservoir Project site near Kotturu village on Sunday and inquired the concerned engineering officials about the progress of the project works. He directed the engineering officials to speed up the project works as early as possible. Speaking to the mediapersons, YV Subba Reddy informed that the previous Telugu Desam Party government led by Chandrababu Naidu completely neglected the project. But, the YCP government has completed the first tunnel works and is even going to finish the second tunnel works very soon, he explained. Earlier, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy arrived at Yerragondapalem on Sunday to attend various programmes in and around Dornala mandal limits including inspecting the ongoing PS Velugonda Reservoir Project-2nd tunnel works. He inspected the development works of the famous Godralikonda-Tirumalanadha Swamy temple near Rajampalli village for which the TTD has sanctioned around `90 lakh funds.