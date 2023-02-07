Home States Andhra Pradesh

3,209 staff of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will retire in 3 years: Centre



Published: 07th February 2023

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Redeployment of employees and outsourcing have been adopted by RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), for achieving full-fledged operations in the plant, Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said on Monday.

Replying to a query by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on how Visakhapatnam Steel Plant can cope with the dwindling manpower position with a large number of employees retiring every year, the Union Minister said additional manpower requirements are being met through outsourcing of non-core activities and by redeployment of manpower in core activities.

He said 1,987 employees retired over the past three years and in the next three years, as many as 3,209 employees, including 1,170 executive employees and 2,039 non-executive employees, are expected to retire as per the manpower records of RINL.

The Union Minister said there was no freeze on new recruitments, but informed that only 106 new employees have been recruited in the past three years.Rao lauded the efforts of employees of RINL, who have performed well despite the reduced staff strength and stated that this demonstrated their commitment to the steel plant.

