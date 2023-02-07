Demolish illegally built third floor and water tank: Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious view of the violation of court orders, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the Municipal Administration Department and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to demolish an illegally constructed third floor and a water tank on a building in Islampet of Vijayawada.

Dealing with the case, Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari ordered the VMC Commissioner and Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration to initiate steps to demolish the illegally constructed floor and water tank. He further ordered that the demolition cost should be borne by the building owner. Care should be taken to ensure no damage occurs to the rest of the building, even if there is a damage, the VMC officials should not be held responsible for it and the loss should be borne by the building owner. Further hearing of the case was adjourned to February 27.

Meenakumari Jain and Monica Solanki of Islampet approached the High Court in 2020 seeking cancellation of notices served by the VMC for demolition of their building constructed in Syed Galib Street. At that time, the court directed the officials not to carry out the demolition and maintain status quo on the matter.

Later, the counsel for the VMC informed the court that the petitioners had violated the court directions. To verify the facts, C Subodh was appointed Advocate Commissioner and he reported that the permission given for ground + two floors was violated by the petitioners.

