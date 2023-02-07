NMC okays 15 PG seats for Andhra Medical College

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Medical Council (NMC) gave its nod for increasing 15 PG seats in the first phase for Andhra Medical College on Monday. The NMC approved issuing of Letter of Intent (LoI) for 15 seats in four departments following an inspection of the college on the proposal submitted to increase 131 PG seats at Andhra Medical College (AMC).

Speaking to TNIE, the principal of Andhra Medical College Butchiraju said that a 36-member team of NMC visited the college for an inspection of 24 departments on January 12. Following the report submitted by the inspection team, the  LoI was given for 15 additional PG seats in four departments in the first phase. While four seats will be increased each in the orthopaedic & biochemistry departments, six in radiology and one in nephrology.

“Additional seats have been given based on strength of the college. We are expecting the LoI for the remaining 120 seats soon,” the college principal said. “After submission of the undertaking by the government, the NMC will give a Letter of Permission in order to start the admission for the new seats.”

Butchiraju said the NMC inspection was over for 121 seats and the college was expecting a LoI for the remaining proposed seats. “The admissions for the additional PG seats will be made from the next academic year of 2023-24. There are 237 PG seats in AMC and if all the proposed seats are sanctioned the number will go up to 368,” he explained.

The principal said that the Centre sanctioned Rs 151 crore following a proposal submitted by the State government for improvement of infrastructure at AMC. “Of this amount, the Union government share will be 60% and the State’s share will be 40%. The Centre has released Rs 25 crore as first installment, the works are being taken up.”

