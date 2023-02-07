Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC govt adopting vengeful attitude towards judicial system, says Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said a judicial inquiry committee will be appointed on filing SC/ST atrocity cases against Dalits in the State. Stringent action will be taken against the officials irrespective of their ranks for booking illegal cases, he asserted.

During a meeting with representatives of Scheduled Castes at the Chittoor district TDP office on Monday, he said it was Andhra Pradesh which was defeated in 2019 elections and not the TDP. He charged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government do not have faith in the judicial system.

Several young advocates from Chittoor walked along with Lokesh during his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday and appealed to him to initiate steps for setting up a law academy in Chittoor once the TDP comes back to power in the State. This will be of great help for the young advocates for sharpening their professional skills, they informed Lokesh.

Lokesh felt that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is adopting a vengeful attitude towards the judicial system and even the judges are not given proper respect. Adverse comments against judges are being posted on social media by YSRC senior leaders and are facing CBI inquiry on this, he said.

He accused the Chief Minister of betraying the government employees and even their salaries are not being paid regularly.

“Salaries are being paid late now. But, if the similar situation continues a day will come that the government will not be in a position to pay the salaries of the employees at all,” he remarked.The TDP leader said all the welfare schemes like Chandranna Bima and Abhaya Hastham will be revived after the TDP returns to power.

Lokesh said the Chandranna Bima scheme was introduced for the benefit of those who strive hard to make their ends meet, but after the YSRC came to power the scheme was discontinued.

