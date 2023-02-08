Andhra Pradesh HC convicts Sanskrit varsity V-C, ex-registrar for contempt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday sentenced Tirupati-based National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor GSR KQrishna Murthy and former registrar CHC Satyanarayana to two days simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 for contempt of court. To facilitate the convicted to go for an appeal against the verdict, the implementation of the sentence was stayed for one month.

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari delivered the verdict in the contempt of court petition filed against the duo by one Venkata Srinivas Rao. In 2017, Srinivas Rao filed a petition in the HC seeking court orders to the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (now National Sanskrit University) for continuing him as guest/part-time teacher for the academic year 2017-18.

The court had directed the varsity to continue Srinivas Rao as guest faculty. However, the petitioner approached the court again and filed a contempt of court petition stating that the court orders were not implemented. Hearing the petition on Tuesday, the judge stated that it was willful negligence in not implementing the court orders, which is tantamount to contempt.

