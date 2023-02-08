Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre releases Rs 590.80 crore for 5 solar parks in Andhra Pradesh

In Ramagiri, the 200 mw solar wind hybrid park is yet commence operations.

Published: 08th February 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

The flooded solar park at Pavagada in Tumakuru district

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned five solar parks of 4,100 mw under the Solar Power Development Scheme, Union Minister for Renewable Energy RK Singh said. In a written reply to YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy’s query in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the Union Minister said of the five solar parks, two will be set up in Anantapur, one each in Kurnool and Kadapa and another at Ramagiri. A sum of Rs 590.80 crore has been released for the solar parks, he said.

Solar parks in Anantapur and Kurnool are working in a full-fledged manner. Out of  the 1,000 mw solar park, only 250 mw unit is functional in Kadapa. Out of the 500 mw park in Anantapur, only 400 mw capacity unit is functioning. In Ramagiri, the 200 mw solar wind hybrid park is yet commence operations.
For setting up a solar park with one mw capacity Rs 4 crore is needed and accordingly, the State has been provided Rs 16,400 cr for its five solar parks of a total capacity of 4,100 mw, he elaborated. Further, he said Rs 25 lakh is provided for preparation of DPR for the solar park.

