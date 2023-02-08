G20 delegates visit Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi temple

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Astonished on learning about the rich history of the temple, the G20 delegates felt the construction of the temple was a marvel.

ANANTAPUR: A G20 team, consisting of 29 delegates, visited Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple in Lepakshi on Tuesday. Sri Satya Sai District Collector P Basant Kumar, Penukonda Sub-Collector Karthik and Archaeology Survey of India officials welcomed the team and felicitated the delegates.

ASI (Amaravati Circle) archaeologists Surya Prakash and Kamal Hassan explained the rich history of the temple and its salient features to the visiting G20 team.Astonished on learning about the rich history of the temple, the G20 delegates felt the construction of the temple was a marvel.They were spellbound after witnessing the hanging pillar and took selfies at Ekasila Ganesh statue, Nagalingam and inside the temple.

