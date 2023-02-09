CM Jagan Mohan Reddy planning to go to early polls: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP Strategy Committee meeting chaired by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday, predicted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is preparing for early polls.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu said precarious State finances, public support to Naidu and Lokesh meetings, criticism from some YSRC MLAs, fear of his corruption cases and CBI probe into YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case had prompted Jagan to think of early elections.

However, the people are ready to throw the YSRC into the Bay of Bengal whenever the elections take place, he said and exuded confidence that the TDP will win 160 out of 175 Assembly seats. The TDP, to prepare the party rank and file for the elections, has decided to divide the State into five zones. Each zone will comprise 35 Assembly constituencies and meetings will be organised in every zone, Atchannaidu explained.

