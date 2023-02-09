CM Jagan Reddy finalises deadline for govt schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday cleared a slew of welfare schemes to be implemented before Ugadi, the Telugu new year. The ‘Kalyanamastu’ and ‘Shadi Tohfa’ schemes would be implemented on February 10 as the government would extend financial aid once in every three months to the women from BC, SC, ST and Minorities, who were married between October and December last year.

The State government would extend a stipend worth of Rs 35 crore to 65,537 junior advocates under the YSR Law Nestam on February 17. The government planned a fund of Rs 100 crore for the welfare of advocates & extended the benefit of Rs 25 crore to 17,000 lawyers.

The Council of Ministers approved the setting up of National Law University in 50 acres of land in Kurnool. The government will reimburse Rs 700 crore to 10.50 lakh students for the third quarter October to December under ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ on February 28. Around Rs 1,000 crore would be given to 10.50 lakh students under ‘Vasathi Deevena’ in March.

Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Gopala Krishna said that financial aid of Rs 6,500 crore will be given to 79 lakh DWCRA women on the occasion of Ugadi under ‘YSR Cheyutha’. The government would also give Rs 600 crore to 4 lakh women from the EBC category in the age group of 45-60 years under EBC Nestham in March.

The Council of ministers cleared the investment proposals to the tune of Rs 1.20 lakh crore approved by the State Investment Promotion Board. Besides giving a nod for digital classrooms, the Cabinet approved setting up of Tech Park at Vizag, which would generate employment opportunities for 14,825 people. The Minister said that input subsidy to farmers will be paid on February 24. Ragi malt would be served to students as part of mid-day meals from March 2.

The Cabinet ratified the MoU between the Power Finance Corporation and Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation for giving bank guarantee to avail loan to the tune of Rs 3,940.42 crore for the construction of the Machilipatnam port.

The minister said that the Cabinet decided to establish AP Medical Services Recruitment Board for filling up vacancies of State, Zonal and District level posts in Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, excluding the posts under the purview of APPSC and upgrade the 50-bedded Community Health Centre at Nandigama in NTR district to 100-bedded Area Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 34.48 crore.

The Cabinet also decided to create 10 additional posts of District Coordinator in Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust and sanctioned 1,610 posts in different categories in new and co-located PHCs.

The Sate Cabinet sanctioned 31 teaching and 12 non-teaching posts for Social Welfare Residential School for Boys at Dhone in Kurnool, besides giving nod to fill 10 principal posts, 138 teaching posts on regular basis and 36 non-teaching posts in government degree colleges. As many as 29 additional posts would also be filled in Andhra Pradesh Information Commission.

