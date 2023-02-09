Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory

Published: 09th February 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

(Representational image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seven workers of an oil company died after allegedly inhaling chemicals when they entered an oil storage tanker, in the Peddapuram mandal of the Kakinada district on Thursday. 

The mishap took place in Ambati Subbanna oil company at G Ragampeta in the Kakinada district.

According to reports, the workers entered the tank one after another and fell unconscious. As they did not come out for a long time, the other workers cut open the tanker and found all seven dead. 

Police said the tanks are used for storing crude oil. The tanks are frequently cleaned and the workers took up cleaning on Thursday. 

Peddapuram police registered a case and took up an investigation.

