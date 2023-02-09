Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sri Kodanda Ramalayam fest to begin from March 30

Earlier, the JEO also inspected the ongoing development works at the 108-feet statue of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya in Rajampet.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The arrangements to organise the annual brahmotsavams in Sri Kodanda Ramalayam at Vontimitta are underway, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam.As the annual fete is scheduled to commence with Ankurarpanam on March 30 onwards, the TTD has already begun the arrangements two months prior to the mega fete. After inspecting the ongoing arrangements at the temple and in Kalyana Vedika, the JEO reviewed with the officials of various departments to know the status of works pertaining to each department.

Later talking to media persons, he said all the arrangements will be completed within the time schedule and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk vastrams on behalf of the State Government on April 5 on the auspicious occasion of the celestial Sita Rama Kalyanam.

The JEO said the arrangements of entry-exit gates, galleries, annaprasadam, drinking water arrangements, spiritual cultural programmes including dance and music, floral and electrical decorations, security etc. have been reviewed. “In the next two weeks, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy will hold a review meeting with all the officials”, he maintained. Earlier, the JEO also inspected the ongoing development works at the 108-foot statue of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya in Rajampet.

