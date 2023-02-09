Three watch towers to be set up at Suryalanka beach, Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three watch towers would be constructed at Suryalanka beach for the safety of tourists, said Bapatla MLA Kona Raghupati. He along with SP Vakul Jindal laid the foundation stone for the construction of three watch towers near the beach on Wednesday.

“In order to develop tourism in the region, the security and safety of the tourists should be ensured. With the construction of three watch towers, the police can increase vigilance and prevent any untoward incidents in the region. This will boost tourism and also help for the development of the local people,” Raghupati said.

As the existing watch tower is in shambles, Bapatla builders association, rice millers association, golden sands resorts came forward to construct the watch towers. The watch towers will be constructed according to the local climatic conditions, he added.

SP Vakul Jindal said, “With the increasing footfall to the beach, the police department has proposed for the construction of watch towers at various spots across the beach. With the cooperation of the local MLA, watch towers construction was approved.”Additional SP P Mahesh and others were also present.

GUNTUR: Three watch towers would be constructed at Suryalanka beach for the safety of tourists, said Bapatla MLA Kona Raghupati. He along with SP Vakul Jindal laid the foundation stone for the construction of three watch towers near the beach on Wednesday. “In order to develop tourism in the region, the security and safety of the tourists should be ensured. With the construction of three watch towers, the police can increase vigilance and prevent any untoward incidents in the region. This will boost tourism and also help for the development of the local people,” Raghupati said. As the existing watch tower is in shambles, Bapatla builders association, rice millers association, golden sands resorts came forward to construct the watch towers. The watch towers will be constructed according to the local climatic conditions, he added. SP Vakul Jindal said, “With the increasing footfall to the beach, the police department has proposed for the construction of watch towers at various spots across the beach. With the cooperation of the local MLA, watch towers construction was approved.”Additional SP P Mahesh and others were also present.