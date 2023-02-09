Udayagiri MLA suffers heart stroke, currently stable

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy suffered a heart stroke in the late hours of Tuesday. When the MLA complained of chest pain, his family members shifted him to a private hospital in Nellore city. Later, he was shifted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for better treatment.

The MLA, in a video message, stated that he was shifted to a private hospital when he complained of chest pain. “Dr Bhaktavatsala Reddy has treated me. He referred me to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for better treatment. Now, my condition is safe,” he said. Senior YSRC leaders enquired about the health Mekapati.

Earlier, when Mekapati suffered a stroke, he was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he underwent treatment for three days. He won from Udayagiri in 2004 and 2009 in the previous Congress regime.

