Home States Andhra Pradesh

Udayagiri MLA suffers heart stroke, currently stable

Earlier, when Mekapati suffered a stroke, he was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he underwent treatment for three days.

Published: 09th February 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy

Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy suffered a heart stroke in the late hours of Tuesday. When the MLA complained of chest pain, his family members shifted him to a private hospital in Nellore city. Later, he was shifted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for better treatment.

The MLA, in a video message, stated that he was shifted to a private hospital when he complained of chest pain. “Dr Bhaktavatsala Reddy has treated me. He referred me to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for better treatment. Now, my condition is safe,” he said. Senior YSRC leaders enquired about the health Mekapati.

Earlier, when Mekapati suffered a stroke, he was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he underwent treatment for three days. He won from Udayagiri in 2004 and 2009 in the previous Congress regime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy heart stroke
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp