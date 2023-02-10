Andhra Pradesh govt school kids to have ‘ragi java’ under Goru Mudda scheme 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One more nutritional dish, ‘ragi java’ (finger millets malt), has been added to Goru Mudda, the mid-day meals scheme being implemented in government schools from March 2 onwards. For the implementation of the new addition to Goru Mudda, an MoU of three years was signed between Sri Satya Sai Central Trust and the school education department in presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, `86 crore will be spent per annum on ‘ragi java’. The needed ragi flour and jaggery will be supplied by Sri Satya Sai Trust and the cost per annum for the same will be `42 crore. The MoU is for three years Speaking on the occasion, Sri Satya Sai Central Trust managing trustee Rathnakar said with Sri Satya Sai Baba’s blessings and inspiration, the trust has been involved in various service activities.

“When the education department officials explained about the ‘ragi java’ concept. We thought it is a good programme and decided to get involved and become partners with the government for its implementation,” he said.

Sri Satya Sai Central Trust and School Education Department sign MoU | express

The Chief Minister described Jagananna Goru Mudda as a good programme and thanked Sri Satya Sai Central Trust for becoming partners in implementing the programme. He also thanked others who partnered with the government for its implementation.

“Inclusion of ‘ragi java’ will greatly benefit students and will receive much needed nutritional intake. We are spending Rs 1,700 crore on the Goru Mudda programme alone,” he said.

In the past for implementation of mid-day meals programme in government schools, about `600 crore were spent and today three times that amount is being spent, he added. Jagan said his government has embarked on bringing about reforms in the education sector by implementing schemes such as Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, IFP digital screens in class 6 and above in government schools.

This is the last component under Nadu Nedu, which is completed in 15,000 schools in the first phase and digital screens will be introduced by June this year, he explained.

The CM also explained about Vidya Kaunkua, English Medium, CBSE syllabus, bilingual textbooks, subject teacher concept from class 3 onwards, tabs for class 8, and partnering with Byjus for a better curriculum.

“On the other hand, total fees reimbursement is being provided through Vidya Deevena while up to Rs 20,000 financial aid for boarding and lodging under Vasati Deevena is being provided and the amount is credited to the accounts of mothers of the student beneficiaries. “

