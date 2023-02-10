New facility to treat sleep disorders at GGH, Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With increasing sleep disorders for teenagers and children in this digital age, the first and only facility of government-run hospitals of sleep labs at Guntur GGH in the State has become a boon. There has been a quite an impressive response for the sleep lab since its set up.

Earlier, the NATCO has donated around Rs 25 lakh to the GGH Neurology department for the set up of the sleep lab and equipment helping patients to get proper treatment. The latest Polysomnography (PSG) test that costs over Rs 25,000 in private hospitals is being given for the patients for free of cost. This test helps to diagnose the reasons for the sleep disorder.

Nearly, 47 patients had received treatment at this lab in 2018, 40 patients in 2019, 14 in 2021 and 20 in 2022. The lab was closed in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Increase of work pressure and psychological burdens like stress and apart from this, overnight studying or working & excessive usage of gadgets, were some of the causes observed in the patients on whom sleep studies were conducted, said doctors.

