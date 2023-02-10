Home States Andhra Pradesh

New facility to treat sleep disorders at GGH, Guntur

The lab was closed in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 10th February 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

There has been a quite an impressive response for the sleep lab since its set up.

There has been a quite an impressive response for the sleep lab since its set up.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With increasing sleep disorders for teenagers and children in this digital age, the first and only facility of government-run hospitals of sleep labs at Guntur GGH in the State has become a boon. There has been a quite an impressive response for the sleep lab since its set up.

Earlier, the NATCO has donated around Rs 25 lakh to the GGH Neurology department for the set up of the sleep lab and equipment helping patients to get proper treatment. The latest Polysomnography (PSG) test that costs over Rs 25,000 in private hospitals is being given for the patients for free of cost. This test helps to diagnose the reasons for the sleep disorder.

Nearly, 47 patients had received treatment at this lab in 2018, 40 patients in 2019, 14 in 2021 and 20 in 2022. The lab was closed in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Increase of work pressure and psychological burdens like stress and apart from this, overnight studying or working & excessive usage of gadgets, were some of the causes observed in the patients on whom sleep studies were conducted, said doctors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GGH sleep disorders sleep lab
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp