Emergency medical aid in trains and railway stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: First aid boxes have been arranged in railway stations and all trains to aid passengers in an emergency situation, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a reply to YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy’s query in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

To extend first aid to passengers in need during an emergency situation, frontline staff, including Train TTEs, guards, station masters and station superintendents are being provided training in first aid. As per the directions of the Supreme Court that emergency medical services should be provided in trains and stations, an expert panel from AIIMS Delhi has been constituted, he informed.

Its recommendations include the provision of first aid boxes with emergency medicines in trains and stations, training for the frontline staff in first aid and availing the services of the available doctors in trains or stations. “Accordingly, a list of nearest hospitals and phone numbers of nearest doctors is being displayed in the railway stations,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, in a reply to Vijayasai Reddy’s question as to what steps are being initiated by the Centre against toys sans BSI mark, said stern action is being taken against manufacturers.

