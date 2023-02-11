Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag-bound Vande Bharat train attacked

A case has been registered by the railway police at Mahabubabad for further investigation.

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In yet another incident of attack on the newly launched Vande Bharat Express, unidentified miscreants pelted stones on the train between Mahabubabad and Khammam railway stations in Telangana on Friday evening.

Two window panes of C4 and C8 coaches were damaged in the incident. Alerted to the attack, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. Special teams have been deputed to nab the suspects, the police said.

According to police, the Visakhapatnam bound train started from Secunderabad at 4.57 pm, when it is about to clear its 457 milestone kilometre mark, after which the stones were pelted on the coaches.
Alerted by the passengers, the pilot stopped the train. A case has been registered by the railway police at Mahabubabad for further investigation. After preliminary inquiries, the train moved its journey to Visakhapatnam.

When Contacted The New Indian Express, Warangal Railway Protection Force (RPF) TSR Krishna stated that they were trying to identify the miscreants as soon as possible. He further said that the speacial teams are deployed at spot to nab them.

