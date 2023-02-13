Stress on Backward Classes empowerment at Mandal statue unveiling event in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has prioritised development of Backward Classes in the State and it is striving for their empowerment politically, socially and economically, YSRC leaders said.The YSRC leaders, along with other BC leaders from various States, unveiled the statue of BP Mandal near Amaravati road on Sunday. Later, a BC Atmagourava Sabha was held.

Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Gopala Krishna said the YSRC had come up with BC Declaration before the elections and is implementing it in toto after coming to power in the State. “For Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, BCs are not backward classes, but backbone classes. We are striving for their empowerment,” he said.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani said even several decades after getting Independence, the successive governments have utterly failed in effectively implementing the Constitutional provision of equal rights and opportunities to BCs. According to the Mandal Commission, set up in 1978, there are as many as 3,741 backward castes, which constitute 52% of the total population in the country. The commission submitted its report making over 40 recommendations for the development of BCs and out of which only one recommendation that is 27% quota to BCs is being implemented, and that too partially, he said.

MP Thirumavalavan said former Prime Minister VP Singh had lost his post for his commitment to implementing the Mandal Commission report. All the BCs should fight unitedly for BC Census, which were delayed. In the future, all PSUs will be privatised and the rule of reservation will not be implemented, which will be a disadvantage to BCs, he felt.

