Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stress on Backward Classes empowerment at Mandal statue unveiling event in Guntur

The YSRC leaders, along with other BC leaders from various States, unveiled the statue of BP Mandal near Amaravati road on Sunday.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has prioritised development of Backward Classes in the State and it is striving for their empowerment politically, socially and economically, YSRC leaders said.The YSRC leaders, along with other BC leaders from various States, unveiled the statue of BP Mandal near Amaravati road on Sunday. Later, a BC Atmagourava Sabha was held.

Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Gopala Krishna said the YSRC had come up with BC Declaration before the elections and is implementing it in toto after coming to power in the State. “For Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, BCs are not backward classes, but backbone classes. We are striving for their empowerment,” he said.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani said even several decades after getting Independence, the successive governments have utterly failed in effectively implementing the Constitutional provision of equal rights and opportunities to BCs. According to the Mandal Commission, set up in 1978, there are as many as 3,741 backward castes, which constitute 52% of the total population in the country. The commission submitted its report making over 40 recommendations for the development of BCs and out of which only one recommendation that is 27% quota to BCs is being implemented, and that too partially, he said.

MP Thirumavalavan said former Prime Minister VP Singh had lost his post for his commitment to implementing the Mandal Commission report. All the BCs should fight unitedly for BC Census, which were delayed. In the future, all PSUs will be privatised and the rule of reservation will not be implemented, which will be a disadvantage to BCs, he felt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Backward Classes
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp