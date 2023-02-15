Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kishan Reddy flags off Dharmavaram to Machilipatnam service at Vijayawada

Union Min says new service to Machilipatnam wiill be a boon for people from Krishna dist

G Kishan Reddy flagging off extension of Dharmavaram-Vijayawada Express upto Machilipatnam, at Vijayawada railway station on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy flagged off the inaugural Dharmavaram to Machilipatnam service at Vijayawada Railway Station on Tuesday. The daily express (17215/17216) has been extended up to Machilipatnam with effect from February 14, 2023.

The minister said the nation is steering forward with the principle of Sabka Saath–Sabka Vikas–Sabka Vishwaas–Sabka Prayaas by implementing inclusive growth and development of the States under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He explained that the extension of the service up to Machilipatnam will be an enormous boon for people from Krishna and coastal districts by providing connectivity to important cities of Rayalaseema.

Elaborating, Kishan Reddy said there are proposals in the pipeline to introduce a new train from Machilipatnam to Tirupati, extension of Vijayawada-Shirdi Express to Machilipatnam, and redevelopment of Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Gudur stations on par with airports.

He further pointed out that there are plans to extend Hubballi-Vijayawada express up to Narasapuram, Nandyal-Kadapa express up to Renigunta, Visakhapatnam-Kachiguda express up to Mahbubnagar, Visakhapanam-Vijayawada express up to Guntur. “Vande Bharat between Secundrabad and Tirupati is also under consideration,” he said.Machilipatnam MP Balashoury, Vijayawada mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, DRM Shivendra Kumar, BJP State president Somu Veerraju and others were present.

Dhyana Buddha project inaugurated

Kishan Reddy also visited Bapu Museum and Amaralingeswara Swamy temple in Amaravati. He inaugurated Dhyana Buddha Project at Amaravati, constructed with Rs 27.7 crore Central funds under Swadeshi Darshan. Officials informed the minister that several Buddhist artifacts that were smuggled out of the country were recovered and now being displayed at the project.

Stating that they are developing spiritual tourism across the country, Kishan Reddy said, “In line with FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s plan to develop 50 tourist destinations in the country, we are developing Nagarjuna Konda, Kakinada Wild Life Sanctuary, Budameru, Mypadu Beach, Buddhist circuit and Amaravati.”

