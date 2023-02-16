Home States Andhra Pradesh

Devotees trek over 60 km to Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh

Thousands of pilgrims reach Srisailam covering a distance of 60 km from Venkatapuram of Atmakur mandal.

Srisailam temple

Srisailam temple. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The hill shrine of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy located amidst Nallamalla forest is reverberating with the chants of devotees, who are hiking to the temple in Srisailam during the ongoing Maha Shivarati Brahmotsavams.

Thousands of pilgrims reach Srisailam covering a distance of 60 km from Venkatapuram of Atmakur mandal. They trek through the dense forest for 30-40 hours. The 11-day Brahmotsavams that kick-started on February 11 will conclude on February 21. Temple executive officer S Lavanna said that they are making all arrangements to provide better facilities to the devotees and expected at least ten lakh pilgrims would throng the temple shrine on the festival day.

He added that temporary tents and water packets are being distributed to the devotees. The age-old tradition of hiking and trekking to the hill shrine is being practised for the past 400 years. Devotees not only from Kurnool, but across the Telugu States reach the temple through Atmakur-Nallamalla forest area.

Climbing the steps leading to the abode of Lord Mallikarjuna, which are said to be built by one of the Reddy kings, Prolaya Vema Reddy in 1326 CE, devotees worship the gods of several temples before reaching Srisailam.

