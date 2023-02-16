Global Tech Summit to promote Brand Vizag: Pulsus CEO Gedela Srinubabu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Global Tech Summit will promote Brand Vizag as investment destination, co-convener of the summit and Pulsus CEO Gedela Srinubabu said. With participation of 300 global partners and 1,000 delegates and representatives from 25 countries, including India, the USA and the UK, the two-day tech summit will prepare the route map for development of Andhra Pradesh. Global Tech Summit, a cutting-edge meeting, will be the first of its kind in India and it will lay a strong emphasis on how technology is being used in the fields of health, technology, finance, pharma, science and industry.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the inaugural session of the summit on Thursday.European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) and India will ink an MoU with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) at the summit to set up a centre of excellence (CoE) in agriculture, in collaboration with a local university in Vizag, he said.

The CoE will be beneficial to farmers as it will promote export oriented agriculture products and increase agriculture produce using GPS based field mapping, remote sensing and advanced technology in farm practices.The summit is supported by the NRDC, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Government of India, the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society, the Government of Andhra Pradesh and organised by Pulsus Group.

Srinubabu said they conducted roadshows in several cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, London, Dubai, Brussels, and New York. The tech summit will also promote G20 presidency meeting, which will be held in India. APITA is also playing key role and 200 plus companies are participating in the summit.State Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Gudivada Amarnath, Vidadala Rajini and Peedika Rajanna Dora will participate in the inaugural session of the summit.

Srinubabu said the Vizag Tech Summit will kickstart the year-long series of events in G20 countries with one summit every month to showcase opportunities, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Vizag. The next summit will be held in Riyadh in April and it will be followed by Toronto, Rome, Paris, New York, Melbourne, etc.

He said the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) will organise a session on ‘Embracing technology and empowering society’ as part of Digital Bharat. It will focus on digital literacy, digital infrastructure, development and expansion of digital services, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and internet of things.

Among the guests expected to participate in the summit include Jia Xiao Fang, Head, China Health and Medical Tourism Association, China, Poul V Jensen, Managing Director, European Business and Technology Centre, Belgium, Gareth, Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office, UK, Montukumar M Patel, president of Pharmacy Council of India, and TV Narayana, national president, Indian Pharmaceutical Association. AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy and STPI Director General Aravind Kumar will also participate in it.

Commodore Amit Rastogi, CMD of National Research Development Corporation, and principal consultant of EBTC, will explain the European agriculture practices to Indian farmers, he added.

Global Tech Summit knowledge partners are IPA, NRDC, APIS, DST, AU, EBTC, FCDO and the summit local partners include APIT, IPC, Pulsus Group, IPGA, Hyderabad Angels, Unicorn India Ventures, FICCI, APEITA, TiE Andhra, Indian Angels and IACC.

