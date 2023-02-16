TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu flays AP CM’s photo sticker initiative

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a dig at the decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fix stickers with his photo to all houses with the slogan ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday sought to know whether the people will see the photo of Jagan for the betrayal he done to all sections of society.

On the first day of his three-day visit to combined East Godavari, Naidu resumed the ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ programme and participated in roadshows. Addressing the public at Jaggampeta, Naidu said, “The YSRC government is imposing heavy taxes, almost 45 types, on everyone.”

Referring to the reported statement of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath that AP would have a single capital and not three, he said though the case related to the State capital is pending in the SC, YSRC leaders are giving different statements on it, confusing people.

TDP chief escapes unhurt in mishap

While TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was going to hold a roadshow from Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari as part of his three-day visit to the district on Wednesday, a car hit his SUV. Though the SUV was damaged in the collision, Naidu escaped unhurt much to the relief of TDP cadres.

