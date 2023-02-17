Andhra Pradesh High Court summons GVMC commissioner on March 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Raja Babu to appear before it in person, taking serious view of the GVMC failure to file a counter in a case pertaining to constructions by Hayagreeva Farms and Developers in 12.5 acres of land at Yendada village in Visakhapatnam district.

Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Jana Sena corporator PLVN Murthy, questioning the allotment of land to Hayagreeva Farms when it was supposed to be allotted to an orphanage and old age home and another PIL by TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya, expressed dismay at change of advocates representing the GVMC in the case hearings.

Observing that something is happening in the case, the court directed Raja Babu to appear before it and give explanation on the matter. Later, the case hearing was adjourned to March 1. When GVMC counsel S Lakshmi Narayana Reddy sought time for filing counter in the case, the advocate representing Hayagreeva Farms and Developers objected to it. He pointed out that the GVMC was changing its advocates for every hearing of the case.No one had represented the GVMC during the previous hearing. Later, advocate Madhav Reddy was reported to have been appointed the GVMC counsel.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Raja Babu to appear before it in person, taking serious view of the GVMC failure to file a counter in a case pertaining to constructions by Hayagreeva Farms and Developers in 12.5 acres of land at Yendada village in Visakhapatnam district. Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Jana Sena corporator PLVN Murthy, questioning the allotment of land to Hayagreeva Farms when it was supposed to be allotted to an orphanage and old age home and another PIL by TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya, expressed dismay at change of advocates representing the GVMC in the case hearings. Observing that something is happening in the case, the court directed Raja Babu to appear before it and give explanation on the matter. Later, the case hearing was adjourned to March 1. When GVMC counsel S Lakshmi Narayana Reddy sought time for filing counter in the case, the advocate representing Hayagreeva Farms and Developers objected to it. He pointed out that the GVMC was changing its advocates for every hearing of the case.No one had represented the GVMC during the previous hearing. Later, advocate Madhav Reddy was reported to have been appointed the GVMC counsel.