‘Paari School of Business led by SRM varsity dwells with excellence through learning’

It aspires to conduct customized management and executive development programmes for working professionals in the industry said the dignitaries.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Paari School of Business by SRM University AP is the new age business school that dwells with the motto, excellence through learning, said Founder and Chairman of CAREERS 360 Maheshwar Peri.He launched the B School at an illustrious event held on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pro-Chancellor of SRM AP Dr P Sathyanarayanan said that just like Paari, the philanthropist king who offered his chariot for the jasmine creeper to climb up, SRM University AP would like to give anything it takes for the education of students around the world.

The event also hosted the launching of one new Directorate and two new Centres of Excellence. Dr Nicholas Dirks, governing body member of SRM AP launched the Directorate of Executive Education and Professional Studies. It aspires to conduct customized management and executive development programmes for working professionals in the industry said the dignitaries.

Along with this, the Centre for Consumer Research in India, has been launched by V-Chancellor for Research, the University of California Dr Prasant Mohapatra said that this centre will facilitate India-centric consumer research to disseminate knowledge on consumers in the country. Ex-consultant Atul Tripathi, Big Data & AI NSCS-PMO, launched the Centre for AI&UNSDG which is a unique organization in India promoting UN Sustainable Development Goals among stakeholders, he added.

