Tension prevails after Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy stalled, cops say no permission for meet     

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for some time at Anaparthi in East Godavari district after police prevented Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu from entering the town to address a public meeting at Devi Chowk.

A number of police officers stopped the former chief minister and his convoy at Balabhadrapuram as he was proceeding towards Anaparthi from Samalkot stating that permission for his public meeting was not given. This led to heated arguments and jostling between the police and TDP activists.

A visibly furious Naidu got down from his vehicle and asserted that the TDP would not cooperate with the police, unless they allow him to address the proposed meeting in Anaparthi. As police barred his convoy from proceeding further, he headed to Devi Chowk on foot with his party’s rank and file.

He went hammer and tongs against the government while addressing the gathering. Naidu showed the police approval given for his meeting and sought to know why permission was being denied now.The Opposition leader lashed out at the YSRC government for creating obstacles in his meeting.

Naidu recalled that as chief minister he had never obstructed Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Jagan from conducting padayatras.“The police behaved in a very objectionable manner with a person who has served as chief minister for 14 years. I came here after facing several humiliations,” he said.

East Godavari district SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy in a press release said after police received a request seeking permission for conducting a meeting by Naidu in Anaparthi, they explained that meetings could not be conducted on roads as per the Police Act and GO 1. “We informed them that they can hold rallies without causing inconvenience to vehicular movement,” he said and asserted that action will be taken against those who violated the norms.

“The police suggested two open areas—Kalakshetram and a layout—suitable the for meeting. They assured adequate security for the Opposition leader. However, he defied the directions,” SP said.

Political slugfest erupts

The incident led to a war of words between TDP and YSRC leaders. Stating that restrictions imposed on the visits of Opposition party leaders reflected the feudal mindset of Jagan, TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said “It is atrocious on the part of the police to obstruct Naidu’s visit. We are noting down the names of every police officer acting against the norms. They cannot escape punishment,” TDP MLA Payyavula Kesav said.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said Naidu should be arrested for violating the rules and defying police directions.Citing court orders and GO1, another minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao remarked that Naidu cares little for rules. “He feels, he is above the law,” he said.

