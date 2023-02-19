Groundwater level in Andhra Pradesh declines by 0.47 MBGL due to excessive use

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The groundwater level in the State has decreased. Compared to last January, the average groundwater level in the State has decreased by 0.47 metres below ground level (MBGL) this January, indicating over-exploitation.

The State recorded 6.85 MBGL this January, compared to 6.39 MBGL last January. The depletion of groundwater level was more pronounced in Coastal Andhra districts, while it was nearly the same as last year in Rayalaseema districts.

The highest improvement in the groundwater level was witnessed in Sri Satya Sai district, followed by Anantapur and Nandyal in the Rayalaseema region, thanks to the copious rainfall. Barring Alluri Sitarama Raju district in North Coastal Andhra, all other districts had recorded a depletion in the groundwater level.

As per the statistics available from the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS), the groundwater level in Sri Satya Sai district has gone up to 5.96 MBGL from 8.45 MBGL. An increase of 2.48 MBGL is significant, given the fact that the region has been witnessing a rise in the groundwater table for the last three years.

On the other hand, the Prakasam district recorded the highest depletion of 2.05 MBGL. The groundwater level in the district declined from 10.84 MBGL to 12.89 MBGL.

Speaking to TNIE, YV Malla Reddy, an expert in groundwater working with the Rural Development Trust (RDT), said the dip in the groundwater table indicates the over-exploitation of groundwater.

“Buoyed by the rise in the groundwater table, the extent of land under cultivation has been increased, more so that of the land under borewells. Owing to increased evaporation of water due to rise in daytime temperatures, even before the onset of summer, the need for more water to irrigate the standing Rabi crop, might have caused the overuse of groundwater,” he said.

Elaborating further, Malla Reddy said the daytime temperatures increased more in January itself compared to the past, but at the same time night temperatures decreased. The increasing gap between the minimum and maximum temperatures has resulted in more water evaporation.

“Farmers are forced to draw more water to irrigate their crops due to speedy evaporation of water,” he reasoned. The best solution to overcome the situation is the regulation of groundwater, which experts say is next to impossible, given the fact that farmers never agree to it.

