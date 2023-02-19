Naidu deplores police ‘excesses’ in Anaparthi, describes CM as 'psycho'

By Express News Service

RAJAHMUNDRY: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday visited a hospital in Anaparthi of East Godavari district and consoled the party workers, who were injured in the police lathi-charge. Assuring that the party will extend all support to the party activists, Naidu said they will legally fight the illegal cases.

Speaking to mediapersons, Naidu charged that knowing the growing dissatisfaction among the people against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government resorted to atrocities.

Seeking to know why the restrictions were imposed on his meeting at Anaparthi while there were no such during his meetings at Jaggampeta and Peddapuram, the TDP chief felt that the intention of the government was to obstruct the meetings of Opposition parties and to murder the democracy.

Alleging that a section of police was acting as per the directions of Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Naidu said on Friday, too, the police were provoked to attack TDP cadres. After giving permission to hold the meeting, the police cancelled it all of a sudden and wanted attacked TDP activists, he alleged.

Describing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a ‘psycho’, he appealed to the police to discharge their duties as per law and not to cooperate with those forcing them to act beyond the law.

