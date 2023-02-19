This Srikakulam village is the home of over 150 doctors

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: It may sound unbelievable but a village of 4,000 population in one of the most backward districts of the State, Srikakulam, has produced nearly 150 qualified doctors, who are serving in various government, private and corporate sectors across the globe.

The village, Kanugulavalasa in Amadalavalasa Mandal, has 500 families and as many as 2,200 voters. It has only upper primary school (up to class VII) even though it is just 2 km away from the mandal headquarter in Amadalavalasa. However, at least 150 people from this village have become doctors since 1970.

This trend started with Bendi Chandra Rao who became the first doctor in the village in the 1970s followed by Nuka Bhaskara Rao of the village, who drew inspiration from Chandra Rao, locals said.

The duo went on to become an inspiration for many other youths who started showing interest towards studying medicine. This village has been producing at least two to five doctors every year since 1985.

The doctors from Kanugulavalasa have been working in government primary health centers, district hospitals, King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, AIIMS Mangalagiri, NIMS Hyderabad and other reputed hospitals and medical colleges across the country.

A few other doctors from this village have also been working across various hospitals and medical universities in abroad.

A view of Kanugulavalasa village in Srikakulam district I Express

Becoming a doctor a career option for Kanugulavalasa youth

Speaking to TNIE, Nuka Bhaskara Rao said, “I hail from an agricultural family and my parents are illiterates. I completed my MBBS and become a doctor in 1971 with the inspiration of Bendi Chandra Rao, who was the first doctor from our village. I have done private practice at Amadalavalasa and later entered into government service. I retired from government service in 2006 as an additional director of health in the combined state of AP. My son Ajaykumar and his wife were working as professors, in Hematological Oncology at Emroy University, Atalanta. My brother Chandrasekhara Rao is also a retired doctor from the health department in AP.’’

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Boddepallu Suresh of Kanugulavalasa said, “Becoming a doctor has become the goal for the present generation of youth in our village. The majority of the youth have been given top priority to study medicine. The guidance of our seniors has been helping the youth to become doctors. At least two to five students from our village have been getting ranks in either EAMCET or NEET exams. I have been providing free treatment to the patients and concession in medical tests to our villagers as well as neighbouring villages.’’

Sarpanch Nuka Appala Surannaidu said, “As per my count at least 150 doctors are there from our village. The number will be more if we count the family members of the doctors (either daughter-in-law or son-in-laws). They have been working in various government primary health centres to prestigious medical universities around the world.

Srikakulam district is known for migration. Many of the district people especially daily wage labourers have been migrating to other states in search of livelihood.

“However, we have doctors from our village who are working across the globe. We feel proud to have such a huge number of doctors from our village. We have been getting medical assistance from these doctors either directly or indirectly. Many of these doctors are within a phone call distance to provide medical assistance to Kanugulavalasa and other neighbouring villages. Some doctors have been providing not only free treatment but also travelling expenses to the poor in our village,’’ he added.

