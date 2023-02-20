Over 1.5 lakh aspirants appear for prelims for sub-inspector posts in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many 1,51,243 candidates appeared for the preliminary written test for recruitment of sub-inspector (SIs) in both law and order and armed reserve forces, held across the state on Sunday.Altogether, 88 percent of candidates appeared for the examination held in 291 centres across the state.

As many as 1,71,936 candidates had enrolled for SI recruitment and 1,51,243 candidates appeared for the preliminary written test.State government issued notification for filling vacancy posts of 411 sub-inspectors in law and order and armed reserve forces which received a huge response from the police aspirants.

In an official release from State Level Police recruitment board (SLPRB) chairman Manish Kumar Sinha, he said that section 144 of CrPC was clamped in and around examination centres to prevent any kind of disturbance.

“The preliminary answ-er key for booklets A, B, C and D for both the papers will be released on Monday (February 20). Candidates can file objection form before 11 am on February 23 in the prescribed format. Examination results will be announced within two weeks.”

Over 87.7% aspirants appear for prelims in Vizag

About 87.7% of the 23,882 candidates, who applied for the examination, appeared for the statewide prelims of SI at 35 examination centers in Vizag.

