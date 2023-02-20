Pigeon with rings creates flutter among fishermen of Yetapaka village in Andhra

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A pigeon, suspected to be a racing pigeon, with ring on its leg caught by the fishermen of Yetapaka village in ASR district created a flutter, said the police on Sunday. According to Yetapaka police circle inspector Gajendra, Gollagudem village fisherman suspected the ring was a Global Positioning System device and brought it to the notice of the police.

The injured pigeon’s leg was fitted with rings with number 5186 and GPRS. Though, there was no device found attached to the ring. We have seized the pigeon, said circle inspector Gajendra.Speaking to TNIE, Gajendra raised suspension that the bird might be a racing pigeon, injured in the pigeon racing sport common in the surrounding areas of Rajamahendravaram.

“Pigeon racing or pigeon flying racing sport is a prevalent sport of Rajamahendravara, Kakinada and other areas in Godavari districts. Sport enthusiasts fly hundreds of pigeons for racing.”“For this sport, the homing pigeon, a specialized variety developed through selective cross breeding, are trained for maximum distance and speed in one flight. The pigeons from their cages slowly walk out, flag their wings hard and take off,” said the inspector.

“From the starting point, where they have never been before, they need to find their way back to their respective lofts. Once they reach their destinations, the distance and velocity of the bird is measured by the numbered rings fitted on their legs, to determine the winner of the race.

