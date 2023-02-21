Porters can’t charge ration shops: Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday made it clear that porters (hamalies) cannot collect any charges from ration shops for loading or unloading goods.

While hearing a petition filed by the fair price shop dealers’ welfare association, challenging the orders of the Civil Supplies Department for payment to hamalies, Justice Ravinath Tilahari explained that the Civil Supplies commissioner had issued orders in 2019 stating that no charges should be collected by hamalies from ration shop dealers. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to March 16 Petitioners’ counsel MMM Srinivasa Rao said as the commissioner’s 2019 orders were still in force, charges for hamalies cannot be demanded.

Advocate P Hemachandra arguing for the Civil Supplies Corporation said the department is facing financial difficulties and has sought more funds from the government. He added that if the corporation has to bear the cost of hamalies, it would come to `33 crore per annum at the rate of `2.75 crore per month.

