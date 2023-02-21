Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three clusters to be set up to boost businesses in city

These clusters will benefit the people conducting similar businesses in the same area.

business

Image used for representation.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district administration is planning to set up various clusters in Mangalagiri and Tenali under the scheme cluster development programme to encourage businesses by providing better marketing services for small-scale businesses.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India has adopted the cluster development approach as a key strategy for enhancing productivity and competitiveness, with capacity building of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), including their collectives in the country.

After the reorganisation of districts, the major industries such as limestone, granite and aqua-related industries, were included in Palnadu and Bapatla districts. With an intention to encourage business and provide more employment opportunities, the officials are planning to set up clusters in Mangalagiri and Tenali.

These clusters will benefit the people conducting similar businesses in the same area. Over 2,000 people in Mangalagiri depend upon the handloom business. The officials have prepared proposals to set up a cluster at a cost of `10 crore in that area. Along with this, a gold and silver cluster in Tenali would also benefit several goldsmiths.

“We are planning to set up three clusters in the Guntur district including a textile in Mangalagiri as well as a dal mill cluster, gold and silver work cluster in Tenali, which would benefit the local people immensely,” the project director of Guntur industries sector Sudhakar said to The New Indian Express.

TAGS
Mangalagiri development programme Tenali businesses
