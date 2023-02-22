Home States Andhra Pradesh

Court orders drunk drivers to clean beach in Andhra Pradesh

The police as per the court’s direction took them to the RK Beach for the clean-up campaign.

Published: 22nd February 2023

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first-of-its-kind, the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday ordered a group of 52 drunk drivers to take up beach cleaning at RK Beach as punishment.When the accused caught for drunk driving under four police station limits were produced before the court, the judge ordered them to collect waste from the beach. The police as per the court’s direction took them to the RK Beach for the clean-up campaign.

Speaking to TNIE, Additional DCP (traffic) Arifullah said the court was of the opinion that this unique punishment would bring behavioural change among the accused and help transform their mindset to a certain extent. “The culprits were caught at Arilova, Two Town, Three Town, FourTown and Harbour police station limits during a special drive against drunk driving in the last three days,” he added.   
“The court directed the culprits to take up beach cleaning for five days. We took them to RK beach where they collected waste.”

The Additional DCP (traffic) said that they were conducting drive against drunk driving in all important locations in Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, PM Palem, Thatichetlaplaem, Hanumathawaka,  Arilova, Yendada and beach road in the city.

Arifullah said that at least 60 drunk driving cases were registered on an average in the city. “Driving under the influence of alcohol will put not only their lives in danger but cause immense loss to their families. Drivers must avoid drinking and follow traffic guidelines for their safety,” he said.

Earlier, those who were caught drunk-driving were told to hold placards at the traffic junctions to raise awareness on traffic regulations among people as part of the community service.About 142 people were caught in drunk-driving cases in Bheemili were imposed fine and sent to jail for five days on October 1 last year.

