GMC gears up to tackle water supply issues

Ahead of summer, cIvic body takes up repair works of pipelines

Published: 22nd February 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to ensure continuous water supply in summer to all households in the city, GMC has taken up major water pipeline repair works. Following this, water supply will be discontinued for various regions of the city from February 22 to 28.

“As the population of Guntur city is increasing over the last few years, people in the fara way areas and merged villages are reportedly suffering due to water scarcity,” said civic body chief Kirthi Chekuri.

“Traffic will be diverted from Nehru Nagar, Sanjeevaiah Nagar to Reddypalem and Sarada Colony main road. Alternative arrangements like additional tankers will be in place to provide water to the citizens. Citizens can also reach us on the helpline number 9849908397 in need of water tankers. I request the citizens to bear the inconvenience and cooperate with GMC and to make alternative arrangements,” she said.

The population of the city is around 10 lakh and about 125 million gallons of water is being supplied to the people daily.  The entire city gets water supplied from Takkellapadu and Sangam Jagarlamudi plants.

