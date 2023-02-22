TDP spokesperson, 13 others get 14-day judicial custody 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram and 13 other party leaders and workers were sent to 14-day judicial remand for allegedly abusing Gannavaram circle inspector P Kanaka Rao and stopping the police from discharging their duties.

Apart from Pattabhiram, other TDP leaders who were sent to remand include Donthu Chinna and Jasthi Venkateswarlu.Cases under section 307 (attempt to murder) and SC/ST Atrocities Act were registered against the TDP leaders and workers, while one case was registered against two YSRC leaders for attacking a woman TDP leader.

Police registered cases against several Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists after the clashes broke out in Gannavaram town following the vandalisation of the party’s office leading to tension on Monday.Police, in its remand report, said Pattabhiram and other leaders had instigated the party workers to make a murderous attempt on the police.

It was also mentioned that Pattabhiram had abused the police officer for his caste. Kanaka Rao, who suffered a head injury, is presently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P Joshua said the TDP leaders acted irresponsibly leading to the volatile situation in Gannavaram and added that they were verifying the video footage of the attack on the TDP office for further action. The SP said prohibitory orders were in force in Gannavaram and no rallies and meetings would be taken out without prior permission. Police arranged checkposts and pickets in Gannavaram and nearby areas to prevent any further clashes.

Meanwhile, Pattabhiram informed the court that he was thrashed by masked men in Gudlavalleru police station. The magistrate, while sending Pattabhiram and others to judicial remand, said Pattabhiram should be sent for medical tests.

It may be recalled that Pattabhiram and other leaders had reached Gannavaram town where the police prevented them. The TDP spokesperson was picked up by the police on Monday night and was reportedly shifted to Gudlavalluru police station. Later in the evening, the TDP spokesperson and 13 others were produced before the court. While entering the court premises, Pattabhiram showed his swollen hands to the media indicating that he was beaten up.

Tension escalates

Tension continued to simmer in Gannavaram and Vijayawada on Tuesday with the TDP leaders announcing to take out ‘Chalo Gannavaram’ protest against police registering cases against the party leaders despite alleged YSRC activists attacking their party office.

High drama unfolded in Vijayawada when TDP leaders, including Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Buddha Venkanna and others, were placed under house arrest. Pattabhiram’s wife Chandana, who apprehended threat to her husband’s life in the hands of the police, demanded that he be produced before the court. At one point of time, Chandana tried to proceed to DGP’s house, but was prevented by the cops.

Later, police announced that Pattabhiram was in Gudlavalleru police station and sent a photo of him to Chandana through WhatsApp. Chandana alleged that masked men attacked her husband in Gudlavalleru police station.

Naidu meets Pattabhi’s wife

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who visited Pattabhiram’s house in Vijayawada and extended solidarity to the family members, lashed out at the police officials for implicating the TDP leaders in false cases. “How can a case under SC/ST Act be registered?

How can one know that a police officer is an SC?” he questioned and said the inspector, who is the complainant, is a Christian and comes under BC. Naidu said the police made the victims as accused in the case. Earlier, when Naidu arrived at Gannavaram airport, police barricaded the roads leading to the town by parking lorries, which drew his ire.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram and 13 other party leaders and workers were sent to 14-day judicial remand for allegedly abusing Gannavaram circle inspector P Kanaka Rao and stopping the police from discharging their duties. Apart from Pattabhiram, other TDP leaders who were sent to remand include Donthu Chinna and Jasthi Venkateswarlu.Cases under section 307 (attempt to murder) and SC/ST Atrocities Act were registered against the TDP leaders and workers, while one case was registered against two YSRC leaders for attacking a woman TDP leader. Police registered cases against several Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists after the clashes broke out in Gannavaram town following the vandalisation of the party’s office leading to tension on Monday.Police, in its remand report, said Pattabhiram and other leaders had instigated the party workers to make a murderous attempt on the police. It was also mentioned that Pattabhiram had abused the police officer for his caste. Kanaka Rao, who suffered a head injury, is presently undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Krishna district Superintendent of Police P Joshua said the TDP leaders acted irresponsibly leading to the volatile situation in Gannavaram and added that they were verifying the video footage of the attack on the TDP office for further action. The SP said prohibitory orders were in force in Gannavaram and no rallies and meetings would be taken out without prior permission. Police arranged checkposts and pickets in Gannavaram and nearby areas to prevent any further clashes. Meanwhile, Pattabhiram informed the court that he was thrashed by masked men in Gudlavalleru police station. The magistrate, while sending Pattabhiram and others to judicial remand, said Pattabhiram should be sent for medical tests. It may be recalled that Pattabhiram and other leaders had reached Gannavaram town where the police prevented them. The TDP spokesperson was picked up by the police on Monday night and was reportedly shifted to Gudlavalluru police station. Later in the evening, the TDP spokesperson and 13 others were produced before the court. While entering the court premises, Pattabhiram showed his swollen hands to the media indicating that he was beaten up. Tension escalates Tension continued to simmer in Gannavaram and Vijayawada on Tuesday with the TDP leaders announcing to take out ‘Chalo Gannavaram’ protest against police registering cases against the party leaders despite alleged YSRC activists attacking their party office. High drama unfolded in Vijayawada when TDP leaders, including Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Buddha Venkanna and others, were placed under house arrest. Pattabhiram’s wife Chandana, who apprehended threat to her husband’s life in the hands of the police, demanded that he be produced before the court. At one point of time, Chandana tried to proceed to DGP’s house, but was prevented by the cops. Later, police announced that Pattabhiram was in Gudlavalleru police station and sent a photo of him to Chandana through WhatsApp. Chandana alleged that masked men attacked her husband in Gudlavalleru police station. Naidu meets Pattabhi’s wife TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who visited Pattabhiram’s house in Vijayawada and extended solidarity to the family members, lashed out at the police officials for implicating the TDP leaders in false cases. “How can a case under SC/ST Act be registered? How can one know that a police officer is an SC?” he questioned and said the inspector, who is the complainant, is a Christian and comes under BC. Naidu said the police made the victims as accused in the case. Earlier, when Naidu arrived at Gannavaram airport, police barricaded the roads leading to the town by parking lorries, which drew his ire.