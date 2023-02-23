Alluri statue covered as part of MLC poll code in AP, cloth removed after outcry

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Covering of the face of revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju statue drew sharp criticism from people at Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district on Wednesday. As part of the model code of conduct for the north Andhra graduates constituency MLC election, Alluri statue was also covered with cloth along with the statues of other leaders.

Deploring the action, Alluri Sitarama Raju Yuvajana Sangham president Padala Veerabhadra Rao said it happened as the officials left the model code implementation to the lower rung staff. The officials realised their mistake only after it went viral on the social media. “Though the mistake is corrected later by removing the cloth, the damage has already been done,” he said.

