AP: Kanna Lakshminarayana joins TDP with his followers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana joined the TDP, along with his followers, in the presence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday. Kanna took out a rally from his residence in Guntur city with hundreds of his followers and reached the TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri in the afternoon. Naidu welcomed Kanna into the TDP fold by offering ‘kanduva’ to him.

Naidu alleged that no Chief Minister except YS Jagan Mohan Reddy caused great damage to the State. Saying that as many as 17 Chief Ministers served the State since its formation, Naidu said while some of them were corrupt, some others were inefficient, but none of them damaged the State like Jagan. He accused Jagan of having a cruel mindset.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu with former State BJP president Kanna

Lakshminarayana

Launching a blistering attack against Jagan, Naidu termed him a financial terrorist, who was looting the assets of people. The TDP chief alleged that there was a special story behind the industries chasing away out of the State. “Till now, whoever ruled the State, they tried their best to develop it and also to get some popularity. But all the sectors have literally collapsed after Jagan became the Chief Minister,’’ he remarked.

Stating that the people of the State have become poor except Jagan, who minted money like anything, Naidu said, “If he does not know administration, he should quit the post and go home.”The TDP office at Gannavaram was completely damaged in the YSRC attack. But, cases were registered against TDP leaders and the leaders taken into custody were tortured, Naidu alleged.

Stating that a film can be made on the story behind the killing of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, he said the main debate in the State now is ‘who killed Babai’.Welcoming Kanna into the party, Naidu said he is a leader who is close to the heart of the people and always abides by the norms. Observing that he differed with Kanna several times only politically, Naidu said he never had any personal differences with him.

Kanna said he joined the TDP keeping in view the future of the State. Admitting that since the beginning he worked against Naidu, he said now he felt the immediate need to bring down Jagan.

“This is the reason why I joined hands with Naidu,” he explained.“Jagan wants to loot Visakhapatnam since it is a developed city. Hence, he proposed to make Vizag the executive capital,” Kanna felt. He made it clear that he left the BJP, which has a great leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only for the sake of the capital Amaravati and the economic development of the State.

