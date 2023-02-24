Woman sentenced to life for killing 6-year-old child in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After six years of trial, a woman who was accused in a six-year-old child murder case was proven guilty and awarded life imprisonment with Rs 2,000 penalty by Markapur-VI Additional Judge Court on Thursday. According to the official information, the accused Gorle Venkata Lakshamma (32) hails from Singarapalli village in Bestavaripeta Mandal. She murdered a six-year-old boy from the same village as the victim’s father M Balachadrudu denied continuing an extramarital affair with her. She warned Balachandrudu that she would kill anyone in his family. On March 13, 2017, she took away the little boy while playing and strangulated him to death. Based on the complaint from the deceased mother M Guravamma, Bestavaripeta police station SI Sasi Kumar registered a case and filed a charge sheet in the court. Prakasam SP Malika Garg appreciated the police officers and staff for their effective trial monitoring.