AP govt to develop 3000 temples, services to be provided online: Deputy CM

Explaining about the massive temple construction and renovation program, Kottu said the government has set a target to finish the renovation work this year or by next year.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana. (Photo | Twitter, @VoteForKottu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the dispute between Endowments and Forest department over 4,700 acres land in Srisailam was settled amicably, deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said a government order (GO) for demarcation of the land will be released soon in a week or less.

The minister also said the YSRC government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given top priority to the development of temples across the state and informed that the Endowments department is planning to develop and renovate 3,000 temples, with Rs 10 lakh on each temple.

The Deputy CM said ministers and higher officials of departments concerned such as forest, revenue and endowments came under one roof and settled the long-pending issue and cleared the ambiguity over the land in dispute.

Explaining about the massive temple construction and renovation program, Kottu said the government has set a target to finish the renovation work this year or by next year.“This will be completed in a phased manner. Of the total, 936 temples have their own lands for carrying out development works,” he said.

“All the services and amenities will be provided in online mode in all the temples, on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Currently, 175 temples are offering services online,” he added.  

“Three-layered tendering process will be brought soon to bring transparency in the tendering process in all the temples. Categorical tendering process will be implemented soon and will be scrutinised by commissioner or concerned district endowment officers, based on the value of tenders. Also, quality control labs will be set up to test the quality of prasadams and food through Annadanam being offered to devotees,” he said.

