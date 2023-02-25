Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court judge Praveen Kumar retires

The Chief Justice said Justice Praveen Kumar had played a key role in ensuring basic infrastructure and buildings for the High Court in Amaravati after the State bifurcation.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice C Praveen Kumar, judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, who served as the acting Chief Justice post bifurcation of the State, retired from service on Friday. He was accorded a warm farewell by the full bench. At a programme organised at the First Court Hall of the High Court, the full court under aegis of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra gave send off to Justice Praveen Kumar.

The Chief Justice said Justice Praveen Kumar had played a key role in ensuring basic infrastructure and buildings for the High Court in Amaravati after the State bifurcation. “He has solved more than 26,000 cases in his career,” the Chief Justice said, and descried Justice Praveen Kumar as a role model for young advocates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C Praveen Kumar Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp