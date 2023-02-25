AP High Court judge Praveen Kumar retires

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice C Praveen Kumar, judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, who served as the acting Chief Justice post bifurcation of the State, retired from service on Friday. He was accorded a warm farewell by the full bench. At a programme organised at the First Court Hall of the High Court, the full court under aegis of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra gave send off to Justice Praveen Kumar.

The Chief Justice said Justice Praveen Kumar had played a key role in ensuring basic infrastructure and buildings for the High Court in Amaravati after the State bifurcation. “He has solved more than 26,000 cases in his career,” the Chief Justice said, and descried Justice Praveen Kumar as a role model for young advocates.

VIJAYAWADA: Justice C Praveen Kumar, judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, who served as the acting Chief Justice post bifurcation of the State, retired from service on Friday. He was accorded a warm farewell by the full bench. At a programme organised at the First Court Hall of the High Court, the full court under aegis of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra gave send off to Justice Praveen Kumar. The Chief Justice said Justice Praveen Kumar had played a key role in ensuring basic infrastructure and buildings for the High Court in Amaravati after the State bifurcation. “He has solved more than 26,000 cases in his career,” the Chief Justice said, and descried Justice Praveen Kumar as a role model for young advocates.