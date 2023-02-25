Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure no power shortage in summer: AP Chief Minister

The officials informed him that the energy demand in the State has started increasing from the second week of February itself.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take every measure to ensure that there is no power shortage in the State in the ensuing summer.Addressing a review meeting of the energy department and its readiness for the ensuing summer on Friday, he said there should not be a situation where power cuts need to be imposed due to shortage of power.

The officials should take contingency measures regarding coal stock and ensure that thermal power plants in the State do not have shortage of coal during the summer, he stressed.The officials informed him that the energy demand in the State has started increasing from the second week of February itself. The energy demand in March and April is expected to be 240 million units per day on an average, peaking at 250 million units.

