Home States Andhra Pradesh

12th century hero stone inscription in Tamil unearthed in Srikalahasti

The inscription written in the Tamil language contains the characters of 12th century which seems to be the record of the death of martyr Kolari Gopala of Seyindipadi.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

The 12th century hero stone inscription found at Thondamanadu in Srikalahasti  mandal of Tirupati district | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A hero stone inscription dating back to the 12th century (CE) was unearthed outside Thondamanadu village in Srikalahasti Mandal of Tirupati district. The inscription written in the Tamil language contains the characters of 12th century which seems to be the record of the death of martyr Kolari Gopala of Seyindipadi.

Speaking to TNIE, Siva Kumar, who heads the NGO Archaeology Research Group (ARG) informed the inscription was found on the outskirts of Srikalahasti Mandal, nearly five kilometres away from the town. Dr Siva Kumar Challa has identified the inscription as part of his research visit on February 18 to the region.

“Thondamanadu village has historical prominence as the region, once ruled by the Pallavas, lost their dominance after they lost the battle fought in the region which later paved the way for the Chola empire,” he added.

“The village has a unique recognition of having the lord Venkateswara Swamy temple where the presiding deity is in a seated position accompanied by his two concerts Bhu Devi and Sri Devi beside him. The inscription was identified a one-and-half-a-kilometre away from the Venkateswara Swamy temple beneath a neem tree.

Usually, we can find Venkateswara Swamy in Sthanaka position, but in very few instances, the lord can be witnessed in a seated position and Thondamanadu is one such place,” said Siva Kumar.

According to ancient history, Thondamanadu Raju, an ardent devotee of lord Venkateswara Swamy used to visit Tirumala regularly and worship the lord.

After the king got bedridden, the lord Venkateswara Swamy  himself decided to visit him so that he can worship daily in the village itself.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp