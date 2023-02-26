12th century hero stone inscription in Tamil unearthed in Srikalahasti

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A hero stone inscription dating back to the 12th century (CE) was unearthed outside Thondamanadu village in Srikalahasti Mandal of Tirupati district. The inscription written in the Tamil language contains the characters of 12th century which seems to be the record of the death of martyr Kolari Gopala of Seyindipadi.

Speaking to TNIE, Siva Kumar, who heads the NGO Archaeology Research Group (ARG) informed the inscription was found on the outskirts of Srikalahasti Mandal, nearly five kilometres away from the town. Dr Siva Kumar Challa has identified the inscription as part of his research visit on February 18 to the region.

“Thondamanadu village has historical prominence as the region, once ruled by the Pallavas, lost their dominance after they lost the battle fought in the region which later paved the way for the Chola empire,” he added.

“The village has a unique recognition of having the lord Venkateswara Swamy temple where the presiding deity is in a seated position accompanied by his two concerts Bhu Devi and Sri Devi beside him. The inscription was identified a one-and-half-a-kilometre away from the Venkateswara Swamy temple beneath a neem tree.

Usually, we can find Venkateswara Swamy in Sthanaka position, but in very few instances, the lord can be witnessed in a seated position and Thondamanadu is one such place,” said Siva Kumar.

According to ancient history, Thondamanadu Raju, an ardent devotee of lord Venkateswara Swamy used to visit Tirumala regularly and worship the lord.

After the king got bedridden, the lord Venkateswara Swamy himself decided to visit him so that he can worship daily in the village itself.

